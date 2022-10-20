BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A teenager in Brookings is facing multiple charges after attempting to purchase alcohol from a business.

Around 3:30 a.m., Brookings officers were called to a business in the 2400 block of 6th Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been left running. Police were able to determine that the vehicle had been left there by a young adult man, who had earlier attempted to purchase alcohol at the business before leaving in another vehicle with a female.

Authorities identified the owner of the vehicle and found out it had been stolen from outside a home a few blocks from the downtown area. Officers found a cell phone in the vehicle and traced the phone back to 18-year-old Ashton Covell.

Officers were able to locate Covell and while interviewing him, Covell admitted to consuming alcohol downtown but told the officers that someone gave him a ride in the vehicle.

Officers also found a fake ID on Covell. Covell was arrested and is being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony possession of a forged instrument and underage possession of alcohol.