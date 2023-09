SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is in jail this midday accused in more than a dozen burglary and theft cases.

Patrick Morris was arrested earlier this week on several warrants.

Patrick Morris

Police say the alleged crimes happened over the past couple months and vary from entering occupied homes in the middle of the night to taking mail or packages.

Morris is scheduled to be in court this afternoon.

