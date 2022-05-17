SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested after police say he and a juvenile fired a gun into an apartment building on Monday.

At police briefing on Tuesday, Officer Sam Clemens said a patio door of an apartment was shot out around 2:30 p.m. in the area of North Lewis Avenue and 3rd Street.

When police arrived on scene, witnesses were able to give them enough information on the suspects and what direction they went. Police say the two suspects were found a few blocks away.

Investigators found three shell casings on scene that matched the gun the suspects had.

Police arrested 18-year-old Rahssan McNeill of Sioux Falls on aggravated assault charges and firing a gun into an occupied structure.

Clemens says no one was hurt in the shooting, and there doesn’t appear to be a connection between the victim and the suspects.