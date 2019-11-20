18-year-old, 17-year-old died in Lyman County crash Tuesday

KENNEBEC, S.D. (KELO) — Two teenagers died in a one-vehicle crash north of Kennebec Tuesday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck was northbound on SD Highway 273 when the truck went off the road, into the ditch and rolled at 4:32 a.m. All three people in the truck were thrown from the vehicle.

The 18-year-old driver and 17-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene. Another 18-year-old passenger had serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital after being taken to the Chamberlain hospital.

The names of the boys involved won’t be released until notification of family members.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

On Tuesday, the Lyman School District canceled classes.