18 women come together for pheasant opener in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of hunters are arriving in South Dakota for this weekend’s Pheasant Opener.

KELOLAND News caught up with a group of 18 women at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. The group has been coming from all over the country to hunt in Howard, South Dakota for nine years.

“You know, it’s actually beautiful scenery and I love spending this time with these ladies and one of my best friends comes out here so spending time with her and her family and just getting to get away for the weekend and having a fun girls trip shooting some guns,” Aurora Garvens of Texas said.

Opening day of the 2020 pheasant hunting season is on Saturday at 10 a.m. CT. The season lasts through January 31st.