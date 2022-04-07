SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — If you’ve been struggling to steer your car through all this wind, imagine what it’s like behind the wheel of a big rig.

Trucker Brad Heins has been passing his time at Love’s Travel Stop because he can’t load his rig when it’s this windy.

“I have to load outside and the wind will blow the product before it even gets into my trailer,” Heins said.

Even professional drivers can have a tough time staying on the road when the wind is blowing hard.

“I’ve actually been on the interstate where my trailer tires have been off the ground a couple of feet without flipping. But yeah, it’s work,” Heins said.

Truckers say if you’re going to pass a semi in the wind, do it quickly. Don’t linger in the passing lane because you never know if that wind’s going to push the truck into your lane.

“It’s hard for us truckers to try not to hit you and stop an accident from happening because it takes three football fields to stop a truck, you don’t want to do that,” Omaha trucker Vaughn Reed said.

Driving in the wind also requires continual tugs on the steering wheel in order to stay on the road.

“Going straight down the road with no wind, you’re hanging onto the steering wheel straight. But when it’s windy, you have to turn into the wind, constantly,” Heins said.

Drivers can see snow or rain falling ahead. But a sudden gust of wind is an invisible hazard that can catch anyone off guard.

“It takes some getting used to,” Heins said.

Truckers say they’re most vulnerable to strong winds when they’re hauling an empty trailer. A full load of freight gives them a lower center of gravity and helps keep them on the road.