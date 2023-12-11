SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 18 people in Minnehaha County with outstanding warrants are getting a reprieve ahead of the holidays thanks to a fee waiving program from the Sheriff’s Office.

This weekend, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office allocated time for anyone with outstanding warrants to come and get $25 fees waived.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The whole purpose of this is we want the warrants to get cleared up. We want you to start fresh to the new year. That’ll help the court systems out; it’ll help everyone out. That’s the whole point of this program,” Capt. Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Phillips says seven people came to the jail on Friday to get their warrants waived and 11 people showed up on Saturday. He says several of those people had multiple warrants so in total 29 were taken care of.

“It’s 29 warrants that we don’t have in the system right now, which is perfect. That’s what we want,” Phillips said.

Phillips says everyone who got their fees waived was also set up with court dates for this week in order to get their warrants resolved.

“We wanted to kind of see where we’re at and so I think good success and hopefully we’ll continue to do more of these similar type programs throughout the year,” Phillips said.

The program is free for anyone with warrants for petty offenses and misdemeanors. Some felonies are included, but not sex crimes, domestic violence or stalking cases.

Phillips says you can always check the warrant status for yourself or others by going GotWarrants.org, calling the jail or calling the sheriff’s office. You can also use the county’s ‘turn yourself in’ program at any time.