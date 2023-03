SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge has found a man who was already serving a 25-year sentence for raping an 8-year-old child guilty of child pornography.

In December of 2019, Nathan Hankins was charged with federal child pornography. The indictment came down just days before he was sentenced in the child rape case.

Court documents say investigators found 175 illegal pictures, along with four illegal videos on Hankins’ phone.