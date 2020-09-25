172 women’s prison inmates test positive for COVID-19, 93 recoveries reported

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 outbreak at the women’s prison in Pierre has resulted in 172 positive cases for inmates.

On Friday, the South Dakota Department of Corrections announced mass testing results from the women’s prison and the Pierre Community Work Center. Of the 172 positive cases, 19 were symptomatic, 178 inmates tested negative and 93 have been considered recovered.

On Thursday, several lawmakers said they wanted to talk with state officials about COVID-19 infections that have spread through the South Dakota women’s prison complex at Pierre.