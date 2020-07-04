Breaking News
America’s Shrine of Democracy hosts Independence Day celebrations
Live Now
WATCH KELOLAND NEWS COVERAGE: Governor Noem and President Trump address crowd

17-year-old killed in Turner County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crash-generic-highway_843574510621

HURLEY, S.D. (KELO) — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Hurley County Friday afternoon. 

According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at 3:36 p.m. at the intersection of S.D. Highway 19 and 280th Street. Authorities said a car driven by a 21-year-old woman was southbound on Highway 19 when it collided with a car driven by the 17-year-old, which failed to stop at the intersection. 

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His seat belt use is under investigation. 

The 21-year-old woman was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to the hospital. 

Names will not be released until family notification. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests