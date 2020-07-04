17-year-old killed in Turner County crash

HURLEY, S.D. (KELO) — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Hurley County Friday afternoon.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at 3:36 p.m. at the intersection of S.D. Highway 19 and 280th Street. Authorities said a car driven by a 21-year-old woman was southbound on Highway 19 when it collided with a car driven by the 17-year-old, which failed to stop at the intersection.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His seat belt use is under investigation.

The 21-year-old woman was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to the hospital.

Names will not be released until family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.