17-year-old girl shot in the head; 18-year-old arrested for assault, reckless discharge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police provided an update from Tuesday’s incident near 13th Street and Summit Avenue.

On Tuesday, police told KELOLAND News they couldn’t share information on the incident because it involved people under the age of 18.

On Wednesday, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said the suspect turned out to be 18-years-old. Clemens said a 17-year-old girl was in a room with an 18-year-old man who was handling a gun when it went off and shot the girl in the head.

Police arrested Artavius Louisdouglasl Gregerabdo, who is charged with aggravated assault and reckless discharge.

Clemens said the 17-year-old is in “critical condition.”

Police are still investigating.