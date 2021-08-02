17-year-old dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash near Fort Thompson

FORT THOMPSON, S.D. (KELO) — One person died and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Fort Thompson Sunday night.

Authorities say a Chevrolet Equinox was heading north on 349th Avenue when it collided with a southbound Dodge Ram Pickup.

The 17-year-old girl driving the Equinox was transferred to a nearby hospital, where she later died. She was wearing a seat belt, officials say.

The three occupants in the pickup were injured. The driver and a passenger received minor injuries. They were wearing seat belts.

The third passenger had life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital in Wessington Springs and then transferred to Sioux Falls. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating. The name of the victim has not yet been released.