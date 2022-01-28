PARKSTON, S.D. (KELO) — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash Thursday night near Parkston.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on 417th Avenue when the driver swerved to miss a deer. The driver, also a 17-year-old boy, lost control, went into the ditch, hit a tree and rolled.

The 17-year-old passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the Parkston hospital. The 17-year-old driver was wearing a seat belt and received minor injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver.

Names of the people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.