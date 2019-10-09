17-year-old boy arrested following discovery of body expected in court Wednesday

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A prosecutor in western KELOLAND says she plans to file adult charges against a 17-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl’s body was found in his basement.

Meade County Sheriff’s officials believe the victim is 16-year-old Shayna Ritthaler, from Moorcroft, Wyoming, who has been missing since October 3.

Acting Meade County State’s Attorney says the teenage suspect is expected to make an initial court appearance Wednesday.

Deputies found the girl’s body at the Sturgis area home on Monday.

Authorities haven’t said how she died. An autopsy is planned for this week.