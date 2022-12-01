SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Seventeen South Dakota school districts will receive over $3 million in grants for upgrades in their career and technical education equipment.

The South Dakota Department of Education shared the schools and the amounts each will receive in Career and Technical Education (CTE) Innovative Equipment grants. The grants are federal money made available through the American Rescue Plan and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER).

These schools will receive $250,000 grants: Belle Fourche, Harrisburg and Huron. Other schools receiving grants are: Aberdeen ($189,049), Bon Homme ($193,500), Dell Rapids ($129,932), Groton Area ($236,522), Meade ($174,442), Miller ($113,700), Mitchell ($232,868), Northeast Technical High School ($249,496), Parker ($121,569), Platte-Geddes ($200,046), Rapid City Area Schools ($242,026), Sioux Falls ($249,081), Tea Area ($118,702), Webster Area ($181,454).