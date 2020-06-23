17 pounds of marijuana seized in Corson County

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Corson County announced a recent drug bust resulted in the seizure of 17 pounds of marijuana.

The Corson County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop at 11:30 p.m. on June 18 on U.S. Highway 12 resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Pooler Georgia. Authorities said after a K9 Team investigated, 17 pounds of marijuana were found. The drugs were being transported from the West Coast to Aberdeen, authorities said. The street value of the marijuana is estimated at $51,000, according to a social media post by authorities.

The sheriff’s office said Georgia is charged with disorderly conduct, drug ingestion, possession of marijuana more than 10 pounds, paraphernalia, intent to distribute, resisting arrest and speeding.