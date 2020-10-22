162 positive coronavirus cases at the State Penitentiary, 294 at Mike Durfee State Prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a COVID-19 outbreak at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

On Wednesday, the state penitentiary had 39 positive cases. That number jumped to 162 on Thursday, according to data provided by the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

There have been 129 negative tests and one has recovered.

Positive cases are also growing at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield. There are now 294 positive cases, with 279 negative tests and two recovered cases.

Statewide, there have been 705 positive cases associated with prison systems, with 247 recoveries and zero deaths.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections and Department of Health are continuing to conduct mass testing at all DOC facilities, with sentinel testing to follow. Testing began this week for inmates at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls and continued for inmates at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield. Additional testing will occur at both facilities through the week.

