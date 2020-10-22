162 positive coronavirus cases at the State Penitentiary, 294 at Mike Durfee State Prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a COVID-19 outbreak at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.
On Wednesday, the state penitentiary had 39 positive cases. That number jumped to 162 on Thursday, according to data provided by the South Dakota Department of Corrections.
There have been 129 negative tests and one has recovered.
Positive cases are also growing at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield. There are now 294 positive cases, with 279 negative tests and two recovered cases.
Statewide, there have been 705 positive cases associated with prison systems, with 247 recoveries and zero deaths.
The South Dakota Department of Corrections and Department of Health are continuing to conduct mass testing at all DOC facilities, with sentinel testing to follow. Testing began this week for inmates at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls and continued for inmates at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield. Additional testing will occur at both facilities through the week.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- COVID-19 in South Dakota: 973 total new cases; Death toll rises to 347; Active cases at 9,273PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota surpassed 9,000 on Thursday, as 14 new deaths due to the virus were announced by the state department of health. The death toll is now at […]
- A new tool to help assess your COVID-19 health risksSD DOH has introduced a COVID Age Risk Calculator.
- What to know as vaccines are being developed for COVID-19SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several companies throughout the country have been working on a vaccine for COVID-19, but there’s currently none that are approved or authorized yet.