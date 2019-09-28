16-year-old violinist performs with South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – So what were you doing when you were 16-years-old? Well, Elizabeth Jerstad, a junior at Lincoln High School, was performing a solo alongside the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra.

“It was like the most amazing, one of the most, amazing experiences probably of my life. When I walked off that stage just five minutes ago, I was holding in the tears. It was amazing,” Jerstad said.

Jerstad has been playing the violin since she was just three years old. In March she won the symphony’s Young Musician Concerto Competition, and the prize was performing with the symphony Saturday night.