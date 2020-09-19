16-year-old Mobridge girl identified in fatal crash

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — A Mobridge teen has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash.

According to the state department of public safety, a pickup was heading south on 10th Street when the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped. The driver, 16-year-old Emily Holzer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say both the driver and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle. A 15-year-old passenger had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo. A 16-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Authorities say none of the occupants were wearing seat belts. The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.