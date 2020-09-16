16-year-old killed in Mobridge crash, two minors injured

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving minors in Mobridge Tuesday night.

The highway patrol says a pickup lost control along 10th Avenue and flipped over. Authorities say both the driver and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle. The 16-year-old driver died at the scene. A 15-year-old passenger has life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo. A 16-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Authorities say none of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

