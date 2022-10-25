ETHAN, S.D. (KELO) — A 16-year-old killed in last Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash near Ethan has been identified.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Ford-250 pickup — driven by Benjamin Waldner of Mitchell — was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 37. The pickup was in the wrong lane when it collided with a northbound Kenworth Construction T800 semi-truck and trailer.

Waldner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 73-year-old driver of the semi-truck received minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.