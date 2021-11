FLORENCE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the person killed in a crash Friday afternoon south of Florence.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says preliminary crash information shows that a Chevy Impala was traveling westbound on 165th Street when it crossed the center line, went into the ditch and rolled.

The 16-year-old driver, Taryn Sumner was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.