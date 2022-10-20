ETHAN, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead north of Ethan on Wednesday.

The Department of Public Safety says a Ford-250 pickup was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 and in the wrong lane when it collided with a northbound Kenworth Construction T800 semi-truck and trailer.

The 16-year-old male driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old male driver of the semi-truck received minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.