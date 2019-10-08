16-year-old climate activist, Greta Thunberg, leads march in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — 16-year-old climate activist, Greta Thunberg, received attention around the world for scolding world leaders at the United Nations. Now she’s bringing that attention to KELOLAND. On Monday, she visited Rapid City to lead a climate rally and march.

Many people wanted to hear what the teen activist had to say.

“The reason why I’m supporting Greta and the Climate Control Walk is to help and benefit the future generations, I want them to have clean drinking water. I want them to be able to breathe clean air,” Tahnee Black said.

The rally began at Memorial Park where people held signs and voiced their support. Thunberg and local activist Tokata Iron Eyes then led supporters to city hall.

“Today’s march was about climate justice and a demand for our elected officials around the world to demand an end and stop to climate change by taking action by changing into new solutions and moving toward a regenerative economy and move towards things that don’t contribute to climate change,” Nick Tilsen said.

Thunberg and Iron Eyes are both 16 -years-old. Many of the people in this crowd when home inspired and confident that they too can make a difference.

“It was also about uplifting the voices of these young people who are saying very loudly what they want for the future and they want a future that they can live in,” Tilsen said.

“I think it shows support and awareness for everyone, maybe politicians and activists can come together. They can unite and come up with a plan and an idea instead of just talking about it, actually doing something,” Caitlyn Graves said.

On Tuesday, Thunberg will visit Standing Rock, North Dakota, with Iron Eyes to discuss the most pressing climate issues.