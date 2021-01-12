16-year-old charged as an adult in shooting of 13-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls teen is behind bars after he was accused of shooting a 13-year-old girl over the weekend.

Sioux Falls police arrested 16-year-old Jasir Nayquan Holder on Monday at school. Police say Holder faces several assault charges.

According to authorities, the girl was in the car with several teens, and they were planning to sell something on the north side of Sioux Falls. That’s when Holder fired the gun. Police don’t believe she was the intended target.

The case is being handled in adult court.