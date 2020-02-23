16-year-old basketball player is back on the court following November crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a long road to recovery for one Lincoln High School student. But this weekend, Mhiretab Tsegaye laced up his sneakers and once again joined his team on the court.

This weekend, he finally got to join the sophomore basketball team at Lincoln High School out on the court. He played both Friday and Saturday, scoring seven points yesterday. On Friday, he also gave a tribute to his friend, Barry Grieve, who died from injuries in the November crash. Tsegaye says it’s good to be back doing what he loves the most.

“It’s felt really good just having a chance to just be able to show what I got and just keep working just having the game of basketball back because it’s my love and it just helps me through all my problems,” Mhiretab Tsegaye said.

Tsegaye hopes he can continue to improve and get back to playing like he was before the crash.