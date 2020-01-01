16 restaurants competing in 7th annual DTSF Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get your taste buds ready, it’s burger battle month.

The 7th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle starts Thursday with 16 restaurants showcasing a specialty burger until the end of the month.

Participating this year are Blarney Stone Pub, Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, Falls Landing Bar & Grill, Fernson Downtown, Holiday Inn Sioux Falls-City Centre, JL Beers, MacKenzie River, M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, Ode to Food and Drinks, Parker’s Bistro, PAve, Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen, The Market, The Treasury, Tommy Jack’s Pub and Wiley’s Tavern. You can see photos of the participating burgers on Downtown Sioux Falls’ website.

Last year, The Market won the battle for a fourth straight time with the Go-Chu burger. There were 12 participating restaurants with 8,123 burgers sold in 2019.

People participating can win restaurant gift cards by posting photos of the burgers on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #BurgerBattle20. DTSF is also launching a new app with a digital passport.