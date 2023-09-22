SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KLEO) — A few weeks ago, we brought you the story of Charlie Murano, a one-year-old with a rare type of brain and spinal cancer.

Volvo sponsored a lemonade stand to raise money for him.

It was set up right off of 41st, sponsoring both Charlie Murano and Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

“They can choose either one, we just wanted to joint venture it together, so that I could help them out in any way I could. We loved that it was a local family, somebody close to the region, and it’s just awesome to help somebody,” said Sales Manager Matt Scott.

Since we last checked in on Charlie, much has changed. His diagnosis has been narrowed down to ETMR, embryonal tumors with multi-layered rosettes, which is considered one of the most aggressive brain tumors.

“Then they were able to consult with doctors all over the country and figured out what chemo treatment to use,” said Charlie’s Great-Aunt Gail Harris.

While Charlie and his family were planning on being at the lemonade stand, the reason they aren’t is the next step in the process to his recovery.

“Just this morning they were able to fly into Fairview Children’s in Minneapolis to do stem cell retrieval, which is also part of his treatment,” said Harris.

But it hasn’t been an easy road.

“He did get an infection once he started chemo and we all know that that just wipes out the immune system,” said Harris.

The family is beyond grateful for the support of people like the staff at Volvo, and everyone who has supported Charlie’s battle.

“It’s really heartwarming, all the people that have reached out with prayers, with words of encouragement, with monetary donations, I mean it’s just it goes on and on and on, it’s amazing,” said Harris.

Click here if you want to donate to Charlie and help him in his battle.