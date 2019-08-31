15th annual Disabled American Veterans Charity Poker Run

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of motorcyclists took off for the 727th Disabled American Veterans charity poker run. Bikers started in Brookings and rode the 160 mile route for the poker run.

This is the 15th year the run has taken place. All the money raised goes toward helping disabled veterans get to their VA appointments.

“The need is there for veterans to get to their VA appointments that don’t have no other way to get to the VA via they don’t have any family in the area anymore, they don’t have a car or aren’t able to drive,” Bob Foster, Poker Run Co-Chair said.

Last year, the poker run raised $42,000 to transport disabled veterans.

Coming up tonight on KELOLAND News at 10, find out why organizers say this is an important event for disabled veterans in South Dakota.