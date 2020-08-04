$15k from Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation goes to SF Area Community Foundation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -KELOLAND Media Group presented a $15,000 check from the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation to the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation on Tuesday for the foundation’s Bridging the Gap Fund. This fund gives grants to organizations that foster inclusion and diverse leadership. Ragina Ajack of Sioux Falls was on hand for Tuesday’s presentation.

“I work as an interpreter for the courthouse, hospital, home visits, pretty much anything,” Ajack said.

She also speaks Arabic and Dinka and sits on a advisory committee that is going to hand out these grants.

“That committee is really looking at different programs and projects throughout the community that are focused on leadership development, whether that’s personally or in the workforce,” said Mary Kolsrud, vice president of philanthropy for the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.

“We know that there’s an immigrant community that’s also at a disadvantage, and I think we have to be inclusive of them as well,” Ajack said.

Members of the committee graduated from the Leaders of Tomorrow Program run by Think 3D, a leadership development organization.

“As we continue to grow more diverse, it’s important that we make these type of investments, and so I think $15,000 makes a significant statement that we believe in investing in tomorrow,” said Tamien Dysart, co-founder of Think 3D.

“We’re really happy to award $15,000 to the Bridging the Gap Fund, it’s really going to help bring about diverse leaders in our community,” said Jay Huizenga, vice-president and general manager of KELOLAND Media Group. “I can’t think of a better time to do that than right now, so congratulations.”