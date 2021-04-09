155 volleyball teams compete at the Sanford Sports Complex this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are going to be a lot of people in Sioux Falls this weekend. A professional bull riding event is being held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center along with a couple of concerts.

Then there’s a huge club volleyball tournament at the Sanford Pentagon and Fieldhouse.

“There are 155 teams from five states,” Mark McCloskey Director of Volleyball Academy said.

Come Saturday these courts at the Sanford Fieldhouse and Sanford Pentagon will be filled with volleyball players who will be competing in the 7th Annual Pentagon Grand Prix, making it the largest club volleyball tournament ever hosted by the Sanford Sports Complex.

“There’s a lot of high level players, D1, D2, D3, NAIA,” McCloskey said.

Plus, like in years past, there’ll be plenty of college coaches watching as well.

Pulling off such a large volleyball tournament during a pandemic isn’t easy: it takes a lot of work, communication and planning.

Sanford Health has hosted multiple large scale events during the pandemic and feels it has the experience to keep people safe.

“Our facilities are a big deal, we can spread people out, we are limiting the number of spectators who can come per team and I think that helps and the other thing I think, there’s a lot of people who just want to get out of their houses,” McCloskey said.

When they get here, they’ll be spending a lot of money.

“It’s great for Sioux Falls and it’s great for the tourists industry, obviously everybody else struggled through this; 155 teams will fill up a lot of hotel rooms,” McCloskey said.

Winners from each age division will get a chance to compete in nationals in either Orlando, Florida or Las Vegas. All 23 courts will be livestreamed, for more information on that click here.