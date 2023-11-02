PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Moving a piece of equipment that weighs more than 11 African bush elephants is more than a daunting task.

Last week, a rather large piece of Shell Oil’s fracking equipment, 153,000 pounds to be exact, was being transported en route to Canada. The right wheels of the truck’s trailer went off the right edge of the road about 20 miles north of Pierre on Highway 1804. The trailer and equipment broke away from the truck and rolled into the ditch. It has been lying there ever since.

A-G-E Corporation of Fort Pierre was called to use their crane service on the recovery project. A road had to be built up into the ditch to provide a stable surface for the crane. The crane itself weighs 300,000 pounds and extends 224 feet. The equipment will be recovered and onto a trailer later Thursday.

There was significant damage to the equipment load. No injuries were reported.