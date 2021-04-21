153,000 ponderosa pine trees to be planted in the Black Hills National Forest

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — The Forest Service will be planting over 153,000 ponderosa pine trees over the new two and a half weeks to help reforest the old Jasper fire area on the Hell Canyon Ranger District.

The trees will be planted in the area of the Jasper Fire that burned more than 83,000 acres in 2000.

Park officials say after the fire, there were thousands of acres that no longer had a seed source of mature trees and were not capable of regrowth.

Foresters have been working on the reforestation efforts for several years.