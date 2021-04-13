$15,000 reward offered for information on Tammy Haas cold case

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement officers announced a $15,000 reward for information in the Tammy Haas cold case that is almost 30 years old.

FBI officials and officials from the Yankton Police Department said in a joint news conference this morning that they believe someone in the public has information that can help with the investigation.

They hope the reward will entice individuals to share that information.

Family members said Tammy Haas, 19, of Yankton, went missing at a homecoming party in September of 1992. She was found dead in a nearby ravine in Nebraska a few days later, and her death ruled foul play.

The reward was announced on what is Haas’ birth date of April 13.

Leads and tips that have seemed promising have turned hopeless, Yankton Police Commander Todd Brandt said.

Yet, “We remain steadfast in our effort to find out once and for all…(what happened),” Brandt said.

“We know there has been uncertainly since that September of 1992…but we do have some certainty, that is, that someone, someone out there knows, has information about what happened to Tammy,” said Michael Paul, the FBI special agent in charge of the Minneapolis field office which serves Minnesota, South Dakota and other states.

Last March, the gravesite of Haas was damaged.

Matt Miller of the FBI said the damage at the gravesite indicates that someone in the areas may have knowledge about the case.

FBI and South Dakota cold case teams have reviewed the case at least twice since 1992, officials said.

Miller said each year the FBI tries to come up with different things to do with the investigation. It was decided this year to offer a reward.

Those with information can contact the FBI office in Sioux Falls at 605-334-6881 or the Yankton Police Department at 605-668-5210.