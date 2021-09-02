150 people vaccinated at Rapid City clinic receive gift card

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — 150 people in Rapid City received a one-hundred-dollar gift card today just for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Former state lawmaker Stanford Adelstein made the gifts possible through a donation made to the Black Hills Area Community Foundation in celebration of his 90th birthday. The foundation teamed up with Monument Health to give out the vaccines.

“So it started with the first 90 people but actually we’ve had some other donors come in so the first 150 people to get their Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shot will get a hundred dollar gift card today. So Dave Davis stepped up and Stan Adelstein stepped up with an other donation so 150 one-hundred dollar gift card,” Chris Huber, said.

The clinic went on from 3 PM to 8 p.m. today. The vaccination was free.