RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities in Rapid City continue to investigate the death of a 15-year-old girl who died at a hospital on Saturday.

According to a news release from Rapid City police, Sarah Erickson died from injuries suffered when she fell off a pickup truck that was driving erratically in the parking lot of city baseball fields at 2721 Canyon Lake Drive.

Police said the call came in at 12:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 and police found bystanders performing CPR on the girl. Police said Erickson climbed on top of a pickup that was driving erratically in the parking lot and at one point she fell from the hood of the pickup and became unresponsive.

Police said the death remains under investigation by the Rapid City Police Department’s Reconstruction Team.