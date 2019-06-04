15-year-old loses $1,000 in online scam

Sioux Falls Police have a warning for teens and their parents after a 15-year-old girl lost more than a $1,000 online.

The person put a check into the girl’s bank account, told her to send him some of the money and said she could keep the rest. It turns out the checks were fake.

“This is just another prime example of why we need to monitor what’s going on with our kids. We need to talk to them, we need to give them the warnings of the things that can take place online or via the social networking apps,” said Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Sean Kooistra said.

Police say many times situations like these can turn into sexual exploitation cases.

Police hope this case reminds everyone to be careful who you talk to online.