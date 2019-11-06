15-year-old Lincoln High School student killed in crash

A crash along Interstate 229 Tuesday night took the life of a 15-year-old boy.

Investigators say the crash happened near the bridge over the Big Sioux River

Authorities say an SUV lost control and rolled before hitting a tree. The 15-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene while a 16-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An email from the Lincoln High school principal identified the two as 9th graders. The school is providing resources to students and staff.

Dear Parents/Guardians of our LHS students,

I want you to be aware of a sad event that occurred involving two of our 9th-grade students. Barry Grieve was killed in a car accident yesterday. Another student, Mhiretab (Tab) Tsegaye, also 9th-grade student at Lincoln High School, was injured in the accident and is currently in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

When there is a death and injury to children such as this, we want to provide our students with support and an opportunity to talk about their concerns, so we shared this news with your child’s class this morning. The students were given an opportunity to share information and ask questions. Additional counselors were available to visit with students about this tragedy. Students were encouraged to talk to their parents, teacher, counselor, or other adults if they have further questions. As some parents called in their students to leave, students were told they were welcomed to return to LHS to speak to a counselor as needed.

Parents play a key role in helping their children to understand death. Please take the time to visit with your child if he/she has a need to talk about the situation. It is important for children to have the opportunity to ask questions and share their feelings. A list of suggestions is included below this letter and it contains some good ideas, yet each family deals with issues like this in their own special way. If you feel your child needs to talk further with our counselor or we can be of further assistance, please call the Lincoln High School Counseling Office at 605-367-7994.

Sincerely,

Dr. Laura Raeder

Lincoln High School Principal