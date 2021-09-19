15-year-old killed in Pennington County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO crash generic glass highway

NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and two other people were injured in a crash east of New Underwood on Saturday night.

The highway patrol says preliminary information shows that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-90 when it went off the roadway and rolled. All three people were thrown from the vehicle.

A 15-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger received serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 