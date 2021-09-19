15-year-old killed in Pennington County crash

NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and two other people were injured in a crash east of New Underwood on Saturday night.

The highway patrol says preliminary information shows that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-90 when it went off the roadway and rolled. All three people were thrown from the vehicle.

A 15-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger received serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver.