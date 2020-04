SELBY, S.D. (KELO) — A 15-year-old girl was killed in an ATV crash on Sunday near Selby in rural Walworth County.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the 15-year-old was northbound in an ATV on 308th Avenue, a gravel road, when she lost control. The ATV rolled and she was thrown from the ATV. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a helmet.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.