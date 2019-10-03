15-year-old charged in Brookings County fatal stabbing

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A 15-year-old boy is facing aggravated assault and first-degree manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal stabbing Saturday near Brookings.

The Brookings County State’s Attorney said Justin Proctor, 37, died from a stab wound on the lower left side of his abdomen early Sunday morning. After further investigation, police believe the boy intended to cause bodily injury.

The suspect and victim are related.

The 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Tuesday. The case could be committed to the Department of Corrections and transferred to adult court.

Because of the suspect’s age, the state can’t file adult criminal charges. The juvenile hearings are closed to the public.