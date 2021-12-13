15 nonprofits to share $200,000 in television airtime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group will donate $200,000 in airtime to 15 nonprofit organizations in 2022.

The Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND grant program will award grants to local nonprofit organizations to provide a television and digital advertising campaign for education and awareness of their organization.

The organizations receiving grants are: Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire, Bread Break, The Center, The Compass Center, Face It Together, Kids Chance of South Dakota, Make-A-Wish of South Dakota and Montana, Project Car, REACH Literacy, Teddy Bear Den, Area IV Senior Nutrition, The Right Turn, Lifeways,

WAVI, and YMCA of Rapid City.

“The Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND continues to make a difference,” said Mari Ossenfort, KELOLAND Media Group Vice President and General Manager. “Each year our television and digital marketing campaigns support the mission of each of the selected organizations. We look forward to serving these 15 worthy organizations in 2022.”

“We are grateful for a vibrant state, with a network of nonprofits that serve such important purposes,” said Lindsey Meyers, Vice President of Public Relations and Communications for Avera Health. “These organizations are making a real difference in people’s lives, and Avera is proud to support this work.”

Upon receiving word of the grant, Teddy Bear Den Executive Director Sandy Lown said, “Thank you for the fantastic news! I’m super excited to work with KELO. Thanks for changing the lives of women and children in Sioux Falls.”

Sue Salter, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana, added, “We are so excited to partner with you and are deeply honored to receive such a meaningful grant. It gives us so much hope to know our awareness campaign will help us find every eligible child and grant them a life-changing wish.”

In 2012, KELOLAND TV partnered with Avera Health for the Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND by continuing and growing the program that began in 1998. Both organizations work together in meeting the core goal of helping others in the community.

In 2021, fifteen organizations benefited from the grant program.

About KELOLAND MEDIA GROUP

KELOLAND Media Group is the leading media company in the region. It owns and operates television stations, websites and mobile news applications. KELOLAND TV is one of the highest rated CBS affiliates in the nation and serves portions of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. KELOLAND News has earned numerous state, regional and national awards for excellence. KELOLAND.com is the region’s most visited local website. KELOLAND Media Group also programs a MyNetworkTV affiliate KELOXTRA through its second digital channel, hosts the ION network on its third digital channel and Court TV Mystery network on its fourth digital channel. It is serves as the CW affiliate on its second digital channel in Rapid City. KELOLAND WeatherNow is the area’s only all-local weather channel and is featured on nearly all cable systems in the region. KELOLAND Media Group is part of Nexstar Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST)

About the Avera Health

The Avera Health system has over 20,000 employees and physicians, serving more than 300 locations and 100 communities in a five-state region. Our ministry, our people and our superior value distinguish Avera. We carry on the health care legacy of the Benedictine and Presentation Sisters, delivering care in an environment guided by our values of compassion, hospitality and stewardship. For more information about Avera, visit our website at Avera.org.