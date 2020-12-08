15 nonprofits to share $200,000 in television airtime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group will donate $200,000 in airtime to 15 nonprofit organizations in 2021. The Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND grant program will award grants to local nonprofit organizations to provide a television advertising campaign for education and awareness of their organization.

The organizations receiving grants are: Active Generations, Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Plains, Center for Prevention of Child Maltreatment, EMBE, Helpline Center, Mitchell Safehouse, One Heart A Place of Hope, Pathfinder, River City Domestic Violence, River City Public Transit, Safe Harbor, St. Francis House, Volunteers of America Dakotas, Washington Pavilion and White Buffalo Calf Women’s Shelter.

“The Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND is making a difference,” said Mari Ossenfort KELOLAND Media Group Vice President and General Manager. “Each year our television marketing campaigns support the mission of each of the selected organizations. We look forward to serving these 15 worthy organizations in 2021.”

“During this incredibly difficult year for so many, we hope this will be a ray of sunshine for these deserving nonprofits,” said Lindsey Meyers, Vice President of Public Relations and Communications for Avera Health. “These organizations are making a real difference in people’s lives, and Avera is proud to support this work.”

In 2012, KELOLAND TV partnered with Avera Health for “The Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND” by continuing and growing the program that began in 1998. Both organizations work together in meeting the core goal of helping others in the community.

In 2020, 11 organizations benefited from the grant program.

