15 counties with sobriety checkpoints in October

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety will hold sobriety checkpoints in 15 counties next month.

Sobriety checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Beadle, Bennett, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Charles Mix, Clay, Codington, Custer, Jerauld, Lawrence, Minnehaha, Pennington, Stanley and Walworth.

DPS officials say checkpoints are designed to discourage people from drinking and then driving.

The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

