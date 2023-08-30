SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer is winding down, and the City of Sioux Falls’ Public Works Street division is gearing up for colder days ahead. That means the annual Paint the Plow program is back, and the City is seeking young artists to showcase their work on City plows.

Paint the Plow—now in its 14th year—is a contest for elementary, middle/junior high, and high school students within Sioux Falls to decorate the City’s plows. It culminates in a public event for the community to vote on the winners.

Plows will be primed and distributed in the coming weeks. They are due the week of October 9.

For more information: Paint the Plow