WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Police have provided an update on two Watertown burglaries from last week.

The suspects from the burglaries were identified as two 14-year-old juvenile males from Watertown.

The suspects are facing several charges including 3rd-degree burglary, grand theft, and intentional damage to property.

The first robbery happened at Smoke’s 4 Less overnight on January 23. Then on January 26, the suspects entered America’s Pure CBD by breaking a window at night.