ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — A missing teen out of Missouri was found during a traffic stop in Union County, South Dakota.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said that on July 8 around 2:20 p.m., deputies pulled a vehicle over for suspicion of driving under the influence. There was a male driver, a female passenger, and 14-year-old sleeping in the backseat.

After an investigation, deputies found that the teen was missing from St. Louis, Missouri. The 33-year-old male driver and the 29-year-old woman had driven 18 hours to St. Louis to pick up the teen and were on their way back to Montana, the sheriff’s office said.

The man and woman were arrested and charged with contributing to the abuse/neglect/delinquency of a minor, DUI, ingestion of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The teen will be picked up by the Missouri Department of Social Services and returned back to Missouri.

An investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office said that more charges are pending.