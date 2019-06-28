14-year-old girl earns patent

SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) – It takes a lot of drive to invent something new. For young inventor Allie Weber it’s all a part of the journey. A journey where she is constantly forging new paths.

Inventing, in many ways, is a lot similar to driving: you may feel like you have it figured out, but there’s always going to be some bumps in the road along the way.

And while most kids at the age of 14 are earning their learner’s permit, young inventor Allie Weber just earned her first patent.

At age 9 I young girl had a goal to become a patented inventor.

At age 10 she had an invention ready. At age 11 she began the patent process.

Today at 14, she is adding her name to the previous statistic of only 4% of patent holders between 2006-2016

Max Hofer: Is it true that you earned it before your learner’s permit?

Allie Weber: I earned my patent before I had my learner’s permit, and I’m having more luck with the patent than I am driving.

While her driving skills may still cause her problems, the young inventor is too busy being driven by the need to help solve others’.

“Being able to solve that problem after a really long time and being like, ‘Oh! I created something that actually fixed that,’ is a really great feeling,” Weber said.

When she was only ten years old, Weber created an invention that won the 2016 Global Spark Lab Invent-It challenge.

Her award was her patent for the invention, a process that took four years, but for Weber it was absolutely worth it.

“Being able to have that is really cool because it shows that I actually had an idea that was cool enough that somebody could steal it,” Weber said.

The invention is called The Frost Stopper. The idea came to her after a fun day in the snow resulted her getting frostbite in one of her fingers…

“After that, I was really worried about playing outside in the snow because I was worried that I’d get it again,” Weber said.

But she kept a ‘cool’ head and got to work finding a solution to the problem.

(Showing the Frost Stopper) “It has this Arduino Uno in this box right here, and it’s currently taking in data all the time from this temperature sensor which is sewn to the glove and so once the temperature sensor revives a signal of below 35 degrees for an extended period of time then the Arduino Uno will process that information and send it up to this hat with headphones built in to it, and it will start making a beeping noise telling you to go inside and warm up before you actually get frostbite,” Weber said.

Over the last ten years, only 4% of individual women across the united states were granted patents.

Weber now joins those ranks.

“I feel like it’s really cool because not only are there not many women who are patent holders but there are also not many children who are patent holders, so being able to represent that kind of community is really cool and being able to inspire other people; I think that’s the best part about it,” Weber said.

If you’d like to learn more about Allie and all of her ideas, you can find her on YouTube.