14-year-old girl charged with felony hit-and-run after high-speed crash Sunday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a high-speed crash involving juveniles early Sunday morning.

At police briefing on Monday, Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said a Ford Escape was going north in the southbound lanes on Minnesota Avenue when it crashed into a southbound Toyota Avalon around 1:30 a.m. The crash happened near Sunnymede Circle, between 57th and 69th Streets.

Officer Clemens said the driver and the eight passengers of the Ford Escape were all teenagers from Sioux Falls. They took off running after the crash.

The driver of the Toyota needed to be extricated from the vehicle. Clemens says she is a 17-year-old girl from Sioux Falls. She was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the passengers of the Ford were all 14 and 15-year-olds. The driver, a 14-year-old girl from Sioux Falls, was charged with reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving without a driver’s license and felony hit-and-run.

Clemens says an officer spotted the Ford driving recklessly earlier Saturday evening near 6th Street and Sycamore Avenue. When the officer tried to pull them over, they took off at a high rate of speed. Police estimate they were going nearly 80 miles per hour.