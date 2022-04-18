SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending against a teenage driver following a crash in Sioux Falls that sent four people to the hospital.

Around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, a highway patrol trooper attempted a traffic stop at 69th street and Louise Avenue, but the driver didn’t pull over.

Authorities say a pursuit started and continued up Louise until the vehicle hit another car at 57th street.

A 14-year-old boy and the 15-year-old girl in the first car suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol says the 14-year-old, who was driving, could face charges. A man and woman in the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.